Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos of Daughter India, 11, & Twins Tristan & Sasha, 9, on Japan Vacation

Chris Hemsworth had a blast with his family while vacationing in Japan! The Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero, 40, shared a series of rare photos of his children, India, Tristan and Sasha, from their family trip with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

“Loving Japan,” Chris captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, January 25.

The first shot of the gallery included a picture of the Thor actor sitting in between his 9-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. In a subsequent image, Chris was seen carrying his 11-year-old daughter, India, on his shoulders as they walked through another town. The kiddos were also seen in other snapshots exploring the different parts of Japan they were staying in. They even enjoyed a snow day together and were bundled up in winter wear to keep warm.

While the children were zipped up in their jackets, Chris couldn’t resist snapping a picture of himself shirtless while enjoying a drink and standing in what appeared to be at least a foot of snow.

Chris and Elsa always prioritize spending time together as a family. Although the dad of three has a major film career, he is focused on giving their kids the best memories. During a previous interview with PEOPLE, the Avengers star emphasized that he wants the three kiddos to “have a great appreciation for everything.”

“They are absolute sponges and pick up all the good and bad things you do, like the occasional swear word,” Chris said. “You’re a role model whether you like it or not.” He also added that he wants to instill in his children that “success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain.”

During his interview, the Australia native also reflected on his childhood. He pointed out that while they “had very little money, [his] parents were [his] absolute heroes.”

“As a kid, we had very little money, and my parents saved up all year to just pay for a two-week camping vacation,” Chris noted. “They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind. … Financially, we’re in a different position, but I want to make sure [my children] know these things don’t come easy. You have to work for it, and you can’t take it for granted.”