50 Cent Admits He’s Not on Ozempic After Dramatic 42-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I Was in the Gym’

50 Cent insists he hasn’t joined the Ozempic craze. While addressing his social media followers, the 48-year-old rapper explained how he dropped 42 pounds without using weight loss drugs.

“Everybody talking about weight loss. I was in the gym. I was working the f**k out, man. Who says Ozempic?” he said in an Instagram video that was posted on Wednesday, January 24.

The way 50 Cent got back into shape was by “running,” he pointed out, saying, “I was running. I was running. I was doing what I had to do. You seen me on tour. I was running around. I was 253 pounds.”

Now weighing 210 pounds, the “In Da Club” hitmaker said, fans applauded his transparency and his choice to speak out against Hollywood’s most popular — and controversial — weight loss drug.

Fans took to the comments section to praise him, with one writing, “50 looks fine. He’s not a young man. He still looks good for his age. Ppl here to chill with the weight loss talk.”

“50 was on tour for 6 months straight running up and down stairs, running backstage and levitating in the air of course he was going to lose a lot of weight. He’s still fine,” another commenter wrote while another added, “When they said that silly s**t, all you can do it laugh! Ozempic y’all obviously didn’t got [sic] to the show all that damn work! 40+lbs. Health is wealth.”

50 Cent was seemingly reacting to online commenters who speculated whether he had used the drug after he posted photos of himself earlier this week.

Ozempic has become a major topic. The weekly injectable is intended for patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to Ozempic’s website. The drug works by making the user feel fuller faster, therefore allowing their body to shed pounds.

Nearly two years ago, 50 Cent faced countless social media bullies who derided him for gaining weight. During his 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance, Twitter (now known as X) blew up with tweets that read criticism, such as, “50 Cent out here looking like a fat bat.”

At the time, 50 Cent refused to let the trolls get to him, and he posted a response via Instagram that read, “I call this teasing me. They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight. That’s why I laugh with them. Fat-shaming only applies when you’re ashamed of your fat. LOL.”