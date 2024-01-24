Crystal Hefner Was ‘Relieved’ When She Stopped Having Sex With Hugh Hefner: ‘Nothing Sexy About It’

How ironic! Crystal Hefner claimed that her late husband, Hugh Hefner, was not good at sex. The 37-year-old widow of the Playboy magnate told PEOPLE that she was even “relieved” when the couple stopped having sex in 2014, three years before Hugh died at the age of 91.

“There was no more bringing girls home, no more performances,” she said in the interview published Wednesday, January 24. “For years, I had been keeping up the Playboy Playmate charade for Hef, for the public.”

Crystal also claimed that Hugh never took sex advice from others. “I think when you have so much money and power and so many ‘yes people’ around you, you just stick with your own narrative in your mind,” she explained. “And then everyone else just goes along with it.”

In her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which was released January 23, Crystal described sex with Hugh as “odd and robotic,” according to PEOPLE. “Like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy,” she said in the book. “Or maybe it was never fun and sexy.”

“He seemed less sex-savvy than some of the teenage boys I’d been with years ago,” she also said about her late husband. ”It was clear to me Hef had never taken a moment in his entire life to figure out how to please someone else.”

Furthermore, Crystal claimed that Hugh — whom she was married to for nearly five years — never looked at her while they were having sex. “There was nothing sexy about it,” she recalled. “It was about power and control and leverage. It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part.”

Crystal met Hugh when she was just 21 years old. Hugh, on the other hand, was elderly at 81. They married in December of 2012, and remained together until his death at the age of 91. Crystal’s expansive memoir hit shelves on January 23, and the title refers to something he once told her. “I want you to continue my legacy going forward…and I want to remind you to only say good things about me,” she recalled him saying.