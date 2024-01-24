5 Shows to Watch if You Loved ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Image Credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

No streaming service does original content like Hulu. The streaming service is known not just for its extensive content library, but also for original titles like The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as the friend group you didn’t know you needed. If you’re hooked on the mystery, comedy, and off-the-wall plot of Only Murders in the Building, here are five more shows to watch on Hulu.

Death and Other Details

This new Hulu Original is another whodunit murder mystery. Like Only Murders in the Building, the cast is made up of quirky characters who find themselves tied together because of a murder. This time, the show takes place on a luxury boat, so viewers will get sunny skies, opulent outfits, and characters who can’t get away from each other, as much as they might want to.

Veronica Mars

We love a sarcastic main character with a knack for detective work. Kristen Bell stars in this series as a student who moonlights as a private detective on a mission to solve the mysteries of the seaside town of Neptune, California. Like every good mystery, the show has secrets, lies, betrayal, and more questions than answers. Luckily for the audience, the show came back 12 years after the series finale for one more season to reconnect with the characters and answer some of those questions.

Will Trent

While the plot of this series is more serious than the comedy of Only Murders in the Building, viewers who are into solving crimes along with the characters will appreciate Will Trent. Based on a bestselling book series, Will Trent follows a special agent who not only wants to solve crimes but also make a difference in the world. After a tough childhood, Will works to protect innocent people from being forgotten about by the system.

Obituary

These murders aren’t so much a mystery. The main character, Elvira Clancy is an obituary writer who finds herself in a tough spot when her salaried job turns into a paid-per-piece job, only giving her a paycheck when she completes an obit. Elvira realizes that the only way to make ends meet is to hurry some deaths along. It’s a sticky situation, to say the least.

Elementary

There have been a lot of Sherlock Holmes shows created over the years, but Elementary is a standout, largely because of Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson. Aside from the obvious crime-solving, the show is similar to Only Murders in the Building because of the clever storylines and the friendship between the characters. There are 154 episodes of this one, so if you’re looking for a series to get invested in, it’s a winner.

