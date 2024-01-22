Michelle Trachtenberg Slams Trolls For Commenting About Her ‘Appearance’: I’ve ‘Never Had Plastic Surgery’

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Michelle Trachtenberg fired back at trolls in her Instagram comments in a post on Thursday, January 18. The Gossip Girl alum, 38, let all of her followers know that she was healthy, after getting some negative comments on recent posts. She shared a selfie of herself as she shut down trolls, telling her that she seemed unwell or that said they thought she got plastic surgery.

The comments about Michelle’s appearance seemed to start when she shared a selfie with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, when they were each getting their hair done, on Wednesday, January 17. In the comment section, a few people said that they were concerned for the actress, citing her appearance. “Michelle u look sick. R u ok?” one fan asked. “Yellowing eyes, hair loss, and sunken features aren’t normal for a 38 yo. You are still gorgeous, so illness can be hard to see. Please get checked out for hormonal/autoimmune/liver disorders. If they don’t find anything the first time, do it again,” another person said.

When Michelle posted the selfie, she let everyone know that she was fine and shutdown any haters. “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” she said.

A few people left comments supporting her, including Kristin Chenoweth. “Ignore the hate baby!” the Wicked alum said. “They are just jealous of your great genetics. You are gorgeous,” another person wrote below the photo.

After posting her selfie, a few fans continued to leave comments saying that they were concerned about her health, and many had suggested that she looked like she had yellowing eyes. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum posted yet another photo of herself on Friday, January 19 to respond to the critics. “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar,” she wrote. Kristin also responded that selfie and simply wrote, “You’re GORGEOUS.”