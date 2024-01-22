Adele Raves She Was ‘Blown Away’ by Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw’: ‘My Favorite Movie of the Year’

Adele is singing the praises for Zac Efron and his new movie, The Iron Claw. In a clip shared by A24 that Zac, 36, posted on his Instagram Stories on January 21, Adele, 35, spoke to the audience on stage at her Weekends With Adele residency show in Las Vegas and raved over Zac’s film that was released in theaters in December.

“So obviously there’s loads of great movies, but if you haven’t seen it, Iron Claw was my favorite movie of the year,” the singer said. “I don’t know if many of you have seen it. It’s about a very famous American wrestling family.”

While Adele also acknowledged that Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro “was f***ing phenomenal,” she continued to praise The Iron Claw and its lead star.

“I was so blown away by Zac Efron in that movie,” she said. “And at the end I cried for two hours. So my favorite movie of the year is Iron Claw. You should watch it if you haven’t seen it.”

Zac stars in The Iron Claw as Kevin Von Erich, a member of a Texas wrestling family that suffered countless tragedies. Five out of the six brothers died in terrible accidents and tragedies that sparked the “Von Erich curse.” Zac’s character is the only Von Erich brother who is still alive today.

The cast of the film also includes Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich, and Lily James as Pam Adkisson.

In an interview with Deadline on January 8, Zac reacted to the praise he’s gotten for his latest film role which is generating Oscar buzz. “I’m just overwhelmingly grateful for this whole experience,” he said. “It’s rekindled a fire in me, and really, it just makes me feel incredibly grateful.”

“I’ve always wanted just the opportunity through a movie to leave something of value for the audience,” Zac also said. “I’ve got kind of a commitment to the audience to give them what this movie does, and that’s the ability to rethink and revitalize. This experience and hearing people’s words on the movie, it just means everything, man. It’s hard to put into words.”