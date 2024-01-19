Jacob Elordi Recreates Racy ‘Saltburn’ Scene While Smelling His ‘Bathwater’ Candle on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jacob Elordi excited The Tonight Show audience when he mimicked his Saltburn co-star Barry Keoghan during one of the movie’s standout scenes. Many fans have been inspired by the scene and made their own candles for sale, named after Jacob’s bathwater, and Jimmy Fallon let the actor, 26, smell one of the candles that a fan made.

When Jimmy, 49, asked Jacob if he’d seen the candles popping up online, the Euphoria star revealed that Cailee Spaeny had actually been the first to send it to him. My co-star from Priscilla actually sent me the videos of people doing this,” he quipped. “I want to know who’s making the money.”

Jimmy then took out one of the candles and showed Jacob. The actor then got the opportunity to smell it, and Jacob emulated Barry, 31, in the scene slurping up the candle. The audience then cheered him on, and he eventually got a good whiff of the candle. Jimmy was also equally as shocked, but he asked what he thought of the scent. “It smells like a washing room, like detergent,” Jacob told him.

Spoiler Warning for Saltburn. The scene in question involved Jacob’s character Felix taking a bath and pleasuring himself, so to speak. Barry’s character Oliver is spying on him. When Felix finishes in the tub and gets out, Oliver sneaks in and drinks up some of the leftover bathwater.

Besides recreating the scene, Jacob also spoke about sneaking into an Australian showing of Saltburn to see the audience’s reaction. Ultimately, it didn’t work out as well as he thought it would. “I snuck in, which is kind of hard to do when you’re my size,” he said. “I thought I got away with it, and I didn’t.”

He revealed that his dad had sent him a photo of a newspaper with the frontpage headline that read “Hollywood Star Goes Incognito at QLD Cinema,” revealing that he wasn’t as disguised as he thought he was. My dad just wrote, ‘Gotcha,'” he said with a laugh.