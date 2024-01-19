 Jacob Elordi Recreates ‘Saltburn’ Scene Smelling ‘Bathwater’ Candle – Hollywood Life

Jacob Elordi Recreates Racy ‘Saltburn’ Scene While Smelling His ‘Bathwater’ Candle on ‘The Tonight Show’

The 'Euphoria' star re-enacted the viral scene in his latest movie after Jimmy Fallon let him sample a fan-made candle meant to emulate his smell.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 19, 2024 10:50AM EST
jacob elordi
View gallery
Jacob Elordi 'Euphoria' TV Show Premiere, Arrivals, Pacific Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jun 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The sun's not out but the guns are! Jacob Elordi is spotted leaving Dogpound Gym after his workout session this afternoon. Pictured: Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jacob Elordi The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 Sep 2021
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jacob Elordi excited The Tonight Show audience when he mimicked his Saltburn co-star Barry Keoghan during one of the movie’s standout scenes. Many fans have been inspired by the scene and made their own candles for sale, named after Jacob’s bathwater, and Jimmy Fallon let the actor, 26, smell one of the candles that a fan made.

When Jimmy, 49, asked Jacob if he’d seen the candles popping up online, the Euphoria star revealed that Cailee Spaeny had actually been the first to send it to him. My co-star from Priscilla actually sent me the videos of people doing this,” he quipped. “I want to know who’s making the money.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jimmy then took out one of the candles and showed Jacob. The actor then got the opportunity to smell it, and Jacob emulated Barry, 31, in the scene slurping up the candle. The audience then cheered him on, and he eventually got a good whiff of the candle. Jimmy was also equally as shocked, but he asked what he thought of the scent.  “It smells like a washing room, like detergent,” Jacob told him.

Spoiler Warning for Saltburn. The scene in question involved Jacob’s character Felix taking a bath and pleasuring himself, so to speak. Barry’s character Oliver is spying on him. When Felix finishes in the tub and gets out, Oliver sneaks in and drinks up some of the leftover bathwater.

Besides recreating the scene, Jacob also spoke about sneaking into an Australian showing of Saltburn to see the audience’s reaction. Ultimately, it didn’t work out as well as he thought it would. “I snuck in, which is kind of hard to do when you’re my size,” he said. “I thought I got away with it, and I didn’t.”

He revealed that his dad had sent him a photo of a newspaper with the frontpage headline that read “Hollywood Star Goes Incognito at QLD Cinema,” revealing that he wasn’t as disguised as he thought he was. My dad just wrote, ‘Gotcha,'” he said with a laugh.

ad