5 Shows to Watch if You Miss Shameless

Image Credit: Courtesy of FX

It’s been a couple of years since the final season of Shameless, a show that followed the dysfunctional Gallagher family from Southside Chicago. The series wasn’t exactly uplifting, with storylines focused on the six Gallagher kids supporting themselves while dealing with deadbeat dad Frank. But Shameless managed to add in humor and heartfelt moments between the siblings and their chosen family.

If you’re missing the Gallaghers, here are some shows to watch next, all streaming on Hulu.

The Bear

If you, like us, fell in love with Lip Gallagher, you’re going to be head over heels for Carmy Berzatto in The Bear. Like Shameless, The Bear takes place in Chicago, with Jeremy Allen White starring as Carmy, a chef who comes home to take over a restaurant after his brother dies. The show can be stressful and frustrating to watch, but like Shameless, has the humor and thoughtfulness to mellow it out.

Watch The Bear on Hulu

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

If you loved the off-the-wall storylines of Shameless, you might like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This series has more comedy and less drama, but the same premise of characters getting themselves into wild situations and coming up with even more wild solutions for getting themselves out of those situations.

Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu

You’re the Worst

Terrible people doing terrible things but still remaining loveable (or at least holding your interest to find out what happens to them next) is the theme here. In You’re the Worst, the characters lie, cheat, and steal, but somehow always make you believe that they want to be better and can be, if they can just catch a break. Get ready to love and simultaneously want to strangle Gretchen and Edgar the same way you do Fiona, Lip, Debbie, Ian, and Carl.

Watch You’re the Worst on Hulu

United States of Tara

Toni Collette stars in this series about a mom and wife with dissociative identity disorder (DID). Like the Gallagher kids, viewers will watch Tara’s family navigate their own lives while struggling with a parent who isn’t always available or able to be the pillar of the family.

Watch United States of Tara on Hulu

Skins

Have you ever watched an episode of Shameless and had a moment of remembering that most of these kids are still in high school while dealing with some very heavy real life problems? Same here. Now let’s talk about Skins, a show about a group of British teens dealing with substance abuse, addiction, teen pregnancy, mental health, and so much more. Whether because of their own choices or life circumstances out of their control, each season’s group of kids struggle through some major hurdles and you’ll want to root for them to get to be kids and not grow up so fast.

Watch Skins on Hulu