Rachel Lindsay’s Ex Peter Kraus Reveals His Reaction to Her Divorce From Bryan Abasolo

Peter Krause, 37, hasn’t spoke to his ex Rachel Lindsay, 38, since the announcement of her divorce from Bryan Abasolo, and he doesn’t plan on it. The Bachelorette season 13 runner-up admitted he feels no need to contact his former girlfriend because she’s “not a part of” his life anymore, in a new interview.

“I haven’t reached out,” he said on the “She’s All Bach” podcast. “Realized that wasn’t my place. I’m not a part of her life anymore. She’s not a part of my life anymore. You would never reach out to an ex after a breakup in real life.”

“I’m at a point in life where I’m trying my very best to realize the past is in the past for a reason. If it was meant to be, it would’ve been then,” he continued.

Peter also went on to say that he wishes Rachel “nothing but the best” when it comes to her life. “I really do feel terrible it ended in that way. Breakups, divorce, all that heartache. All of it’s hard, it’s complicated. No one’s good at it,” he said. “I hope that it’s not the worst thing that ever happens. I hope people are easy on her.”

Peter’s comments about Rachel come after Bryan filed for divorce from her earlier this month. The former lovebirds were married for four years before their split. Peter competed on Rachel’s season of the Bachelorette in 2017 and became a fan favorite when he and Rachel were together until they broke up ahead of the proposal day on the show. She ended up getting engaged to Bryan instead and they said “I do” in 2019.

Rachel previously opened up about how she felt she was more emotionally involved in her breakup from Peter than her engagement to Bryan at the time it all happened. “For me, the reason there was so much emotion [in the finale] was because that was closure for me, that was it,” she told Us Weekly in 2018. “And I really haven’t talked to him because I don’t have anything else to say. From what I hear, he’s doing well too.”