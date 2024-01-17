Jacob Elordi Trips & Falls Down the ‘SNL’ Steps in Hilarious First Promo

No one realizes just how intimidating those steps are! Jacob Elordi revealed that one of his big fears ahead of his first time hosting Saturday Night Live is making his grand entrance in the first promo, released on Wednesday, January 17. The Euphoria star, 26, will be making his hosting debut on the comedy show, if he can make it down those stairs on Saturday, January 20.

As any regular SNL fan could tell you, the host always appears to give their monologue by walking down the stairs from a doorway in the center of the classic Studio 8H set. As Jacob stands on the empty set, he stares (pun intended) down the three steps, realizing just how far they really are. SNL cast members Punkie Johnson and Marcello Hernandez approach and ask if he’s okay. “They make it look so easy,” he says as a montage of past hosts walking down them plays.

Jacob’s got this pic.twitter.com/wQxkshQTGp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 17, 2024

Punkie, 38, and Marcello, 26, both check in on him to see if he’s okay in the hilarious clip. “Is he looking at the stairs?” Marcello asks. After a panicked Jacob starts to compose himself, the two comedians hilariously help hype him up as he tries to work on his entrance walk. “Are you kidding me? You’ve got this, bro!” Marcello reassures him. “It’s just a step!” Punkie shouts.

The heartthrob looks worried as he tries to get past the stairs on a few occasions, even going so far as to crawl and have Marcello give him a demonstration. Towards the end of the promo, Jacob works up the courage to try to confidently step down and takes a nasty fall down the three stairs. Marcello and Punkie then run off in a panic. “Nobody’s supposed to know we’re here,” Punkie says, as her castmate encourages her to go. “Should we help him?”

Jacob will host the sketch show for the first time on January 20. Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp will serve as the musical guest. Given how funny the promo was, it’s sure to be a hilarious first show of the year!