Elton John Reacts to Achieving Coveted EGOT Honor After Emmys Win

Elton John achieved “EGOT” status last night upon winning an Emmy for his live-streamed Disney+ performance of his final tour called Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The 76-year-old musician shared a statement to Instagram after his win was announced.

“We won an Emmy, and I am on cloud nine!!” Elton wrote on Monday, January 15. “Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful.”

Since the “Cold Heart” artist wasn’t present to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), he explained why he wasn’t able to make it.

“Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person — I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos — my heartfelt thanks go out to the [Television Academy] and all those who took the time to vote,” the “Hold Me Closer” singer continued. “This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team. … A special acknowledgment goes to the exceptional band and the entire crew of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Your commitment and talent have always been the driving force that keeps our incredible fans entertained night after night. … Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years. Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!”

Ben Wilson — a partner at the production company that Elton worked with on his show — accepted the composer’s award on his behalf while also pointing out that he was doing well following his knee surgery. While delivering his speech, Ben described Elton’s music as “the soundtrack to all of our lives.”

“We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last-ever show in North America on tour,” Ben said. “We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first-ever live global stream. We didn’t know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who created the soundtrack to all of our lives. We didn’t know it was going to win him an EGOT. Thank you so much. We are so grateful.”

Elton’s Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, dropped on the streaming platform in late 2022. This marked the “Tiny Dancer” artist’s last tour after a five-decade-long performance career. However, he is not retiring from the music business. The livestream was recorded from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where Elton wore his iconic baseball outfit on stage.

The “Rocket Man” singer’s decision to stop touring was due to his desire to focus on spending time with his family. He shares sons Zachary and Elijah with his husband, David Furnish.