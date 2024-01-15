Jessica Chastain Slays in Low-Cut Neon Green Sequin Dress at 2023 Emmys

Jessica Chastain stole the show at the 2023 Emmy Awards on January 15, when she rocked a sleeveless, neon green sequin dress. The plunging V-neck gown showed off ample cleavage and was fitted against her svelte frame while the bottom half of the dress was covered in silver, flowing tinsel.

Jessica has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from her Emmys look, she stepped out just last week when she attended the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City. Jessica presented the Best International Film to Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall. At the event, Jessica looked stunning when she rocked a plunging hot pink and blue Vivienne Westwood gown.

Jessica’s strapless dress featured a low-cut neckline on the corset bodice that revealed ample cleavage while her tiny waist was cinched in. The bottom half of the dress featured a fitted skirt with a long train and she accessorized with a diamond choker necklace.

Aside from this look, Jessica was recently out in NYC promoting her film, Memory, when she donned a Carolina Herrera Resort 2024 ensemble featuring a fitted, black and white polka dot midi skirt with a long black leather trench coat on top, a pair of matching polka dot pumps, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

As if her looks couldn’t get any better, the actress attended the 2023 Marrakech International Film Festival on Dec. 19, when she wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen jumpsuit featuring a bedazzled sweetheart neckline and a cinched-in waist that flowed into loose black pants.