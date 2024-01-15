Carol Burnett Presents in Satin Black Blazer & Velvet Skirt at 2023 Emmys

Carol Burnett looked stunning at the 2023 Emmys on January 15 when she presented an award while wearing head-to-toe black. Carol rocked her go-to black turtleneck top with a black satin blazer and a high-waisted, black velvet maxi skirt.

Carol accessorized her look with a pair of sheer black tights, black ballet flats, a long gold necklace, gold bangles, earrings, and eyeglasses.

Carol has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just last night she was at the AMC Emmy Brunch in Los Angeles when she rocked a signature suit. For the occasion, Carol wore a pair of loose, straight-leg black pants with a matching black jacket left unzipped. Her jacket had bright red lining on the inside and she rocked a fitted black turtleneck beneath the coat. She accessorized with a pair of stylish, oversized brown aviator sunglasses and black pumps.

Meanwhile, just last week, she attended the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles when she wore a bedazzled outfit. On the red carpet, she rocked a pair of flared, black velvet pants with a black turtleneck and a silver sequin jacket on top. She tied her look together with sheer black tights, black ballet flats, and a gold chain necklace.