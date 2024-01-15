Ariana DeBose Reacts to ‘Actors Who Think They’re Singers’ Diss at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Don’t disrespect Ariana DeBose! During the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony on January 14, Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos presented the Best Song category. They noted the nominees were “delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry,” including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Lenny Kravitz.

Bella then read the rest of the teleprompter and said, “And then there are the actors who also think that they’re singers.” The Last of Us star put Ariana in the same category as Jack Black and Ryan Gosling.

The Critics’ Choice Awards camera panned to Ariana in the audience, and she looked confused and offended. However, she was a good sport and smiled for the camera. Following the awards show, Ariana took to her Instagram Story to react to the diss. “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol,” she wrote. Bella and Anthony have not spoken out about the joke.

Ariana DeBose, Oscar award winning, Tony nominated, OG cast member of Hamilton on BROADWAY…. “THINKS she’s a singer”?!? Who wrote this bit?! I want names #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/gWawjZeg9m — Anthony Blankenship-Vargas (@anthonyislegit) January 15, 2024

Ariana was one of the most decorated nominees in the Best Song category. Ariana’s song “This Wish” from the movie Wish was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award. She famously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake. She also won a Golden Globe for playing Anita. The actress made her Broadway debut in 2011 and later earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Notably, Ariana was one of the original ensemble members in Hamilton with Anthony, who presented the Best Song category at the Critics’ Choice Awards with Bella. He certainly knows Ariana can sing! On top of her acting and singing prowess, Ariana is a consummate host. She hosted the Tonys in 2022 and 2023.

The Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song went to “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, and Ryan looked shocked that his song received the honor. Billie and FINNEAS recently won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.