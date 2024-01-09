Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Set Amid Sexy Hot Topic Talk About Fetishes

Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t interested in a slightly raunchy “Hot Topic” discussion on The View on Tuesday, January 9. The ladies on the show were discussing a letter to an advice column from a man who has a foot fetish. He had said that he enjoyed giving his wife foot massages, but once she learned of his kink, she stopped accepting his foot rubs. The topic led the ladies to discuss their own feelings about foot fetishes, and Whoopi just clearly wasn’t amused by the conversation.

The conversation led the ladies to discuss their personal feelings about fetishes, and kinks, but Whoopi mostly kept quiet. Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that a spouse should “entertain your partner’s kink within reason,” but the EGOT winner was seemingly ready to check out. She got up and walked behind the table off to the side of the set. “Excuse me for a second, keep talking,” Whoopi quipped.

'MY WIFE IS TURNED OFF BY MY FOOT FETISH': After a husband wrote in for advice, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/IqcOOkdNJF — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2024

Her co-hosts were shocked, but they also laughed at the Sister Act star’s response to the topic. “Whoopi has left the building,” Alyssa joked. Whoopi appeared to hand something off to someone off-screen, but it wasn’t caught on camera what exactly she was giving. The women then carried on and discussed the nuance between the terms “kink” and “fetish.” Joy Behar also took the opportunity to boast about her own feet. “You know, not to brag, but my feet have created foot fetishes out there, so I can’t really respond to this because I feel that I’m responsible for the fetishes,” she explained.

Before going to break, Joy asked the moderator why she needed to take a lap. “I was so enamored by what you were saying that I felt that I needed to take a breath so I could just get myself together so I could come back to the table,” she said. “This is what this conversation does to people. It makes them get up and move.”

Whoopi also gave her own reflection, explaining part of the reason why she wasn’t interested in discussing foot fetishes. “I don’t care, because my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them,” she told her co-hosts.