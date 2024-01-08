Mark Hamill Finally Meets His ‘Star Wars’ Onscreen ‘Mother’ Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes: Photo

Mark Hamill, 72, finally met his Star Wars “mother” Natalie Portman, 42, at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The actor took to Twitter to share a smiling photo with the actress and included a caption that revealed it was their first encounter with each other. “Now I have finally met my ‘mother,’ thanks to the @goldenglobes,” he wrote.

The photo showed the talented stars with their arms around each other as they posed backstage at the event. He wore a dark velvet blazer while she wore a sleeveless white dress with pink, blue, and green floral designs on the bottom. he also sported some facial hair and she had her hair pulled back.

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

Mark’s photo comes after Natalie admitted she “would love to meet” Mark back in 2018. Although they both starred in movies from the Star Wars franchise over the years, they had never starred in the same one.

Mark played Luke Skywalker, starting with the original Star Wars in 1977, and continued on in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Natalie starred as Padmé Amidala, Luke’s mother, in the franchise’s prequel trilogy, including Star Wars:Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Before meeting Natalie, Mark had met her costar Hayden Christensen, who played his character’s father in the prequel films. They posed for a photo together at the Star Wars Celebration at Orange County Convention Center on April 13, 2017 in Orlando, FL.

“SHOUT OUT to Hayden Christensen for no particular reason, other than being amongst the coolest of Canadians – a father young enough to be my son – & the one & only one I know they call the ‘Chosen One,'” Mark also captioned a 2020 Instagram post that featured the photo from their meeting.

As for whether or not a future Star Wars film could include both Mark and Natalie? The latter previously admitted she’d be up for it if the opportunity arose. “No one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it,” she told GQ in May.