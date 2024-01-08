7 Hulu Originals You Don’t Want to Miss

Image Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu

With so many streaming services to choose from, there’s one key ingredient that sets Hulu apart – the original content. Hulu Originals, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries, are part of the content library that you won’t find anywhere else. Below, we’re sharing seven of our favorites that are currently streaming.

‘The Act’

With Gypsy Blanchard recently being released from prison, this is a story everyone is talking about right now. The Act does a great job of telling the real story of Gypsy’s traumatic relationship with her mother and the way she unravels a dark, lifelong secret that eventually leads to murder.

Watch The Act on Hulu

‘American Horror Stories’

A spinoff of the FX series, American Horror Story, what we love about this series is that each episode is a standalone story. Some are historical, some take place in the future, and some are present-day with scenarios that are a little too realistic. There are 19 episodes currently available to stream anytime you’re in the mood for a little scare.

Watch American Horror Stories on Hulu

‘The Dropout’

In 2015, Elizabeth Holmes became the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire in the United States, according to Forbes. Three years later, she was indicted on fraud charges. In this Hulu Original, Amanda Seyfried plays Holmes and tells the story of the rise and fall of Theranos.

Watch The Dropout on Hulu

‘Deep Water’

Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (who met and started dating during the filming of this movie, before he and Jen got back together), Deep Water is a psychological thriller with all the twists and turns you could ask for. The two have an unconventional marriage that includes some allowed cheating which results in some jealousy and dead lovers.

Watch Deep Water on Hulu

‘Daughters of the Cult’

This five-part documentary looks at a Mormon cult led by Ervil LeBaron, with stories from those who were part of what was dubbed the “Mormon Mansion.” Following LeBaron’s lead, the group participated in violence, abuse, and even murder, all while running from the FBI. The documentary focuses on a group of women who made it through and now navigate life outside of the cult.

Watch Daughters of the Cult on Hulu

‘Such Brave Girls’

Let’s lighten the mood a bit. Such Brave Girls is a Hulu Original sitcom about a dysfunctional family – two sisters and their single mom. The series is pure chaos, with every character making terrible decisions and coping with the consequences in completely unhinged ways. Fair warning, it’s also been described as a “gross-out comedy” so it’s a love-it-or-hate-it series.

Watch Such Brave Girls on Hulu

‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’

If you’re someone who gets invested in social media drama, this is the Hulu Original for you. The three-part docuseries tells the story of Coleen Rooney, former television personality, and wife of Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United player. Coleen’s life was turned upside down when she was betrayed by a friend who leaked her private Instagram stories to the world.

Watch Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Hulu