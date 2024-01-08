5 Hulu Shows Based on Book Series to Cozy Up With This Winter

Image Credit: Josh Stringer/Hulu

Novels have always been a place to find inspiration for movies and TV shows, but in the past few years, streaming services have really been stepping up the adaptations. If you’ve been part of a book club in the last five years, there’s a good chance you’ve of at least a few of the titles below. Luckily, Hulu has done them justice when bringing them to the screen.

Here are some of the best books turned series currently streaming on Hulu.

‘Tell Me Lies’

Based on Tell Me Lies by Carola Lovering

Tell Me Lies is the story of a relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. The romance is toxic from the jump, and the two manage to hurt themselves, each other, and every person in their circle with a string of bad decisions. Those bad decisions lead to not just drama but tragedy among the group. Lucy and Stephen are obviously not great for each other, but their saga continues over the course of eight years, shown through flashbacks and current-day scenes.

Watch Tell Me Lies on Hulu

‘Normal People’

Based on Normal People: A Novel by Sally Rooney

It’s the classic story of high school jock meets nerdy girl. However, in this show, the two main characters seem to be linked in ways that keep bringing them back to each other throughout their time at secondary school. Over the course of years, Connell and Marianne hold a place in each others’ lives even though a series of miscommunications and unspoken feelings. Like all Sally Rooney novels, Normal People is set in Ireland, so enjoy the scenery and accents along with the storyline.

Watch Normal People on Hulu

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Based on Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed

In Tiny Beautiful Things, we meet Clare. She’s dealing with a struggling marriage, a failing writing career, and a turbulent relationship with her daughter. Then, an opportunity presents itself for Clare to take over a popular advice column, Dear Sugar. Initially feeling completely unqualified, our main character soon realizes that her chaotic and imperfect life makes her the perfect person to help others examine their issues while also dealing with her own.

Watch Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu

‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Based on Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

This eight-episode series takes place in a Cleveland suburb in the 1990s. The story revolves around Elena Richardson (played by Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (played by Kerry Washington), two women from very different backgrounds, but both mothers navigating relationships with their children. The storyline is full of mysteries, secrets, and twists and turns that make it a must-watch.

Watch Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Based on Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

Nine strangers come together for a health and wellness retreat in Nine Perfect Strangers. Each stranger has their own reason for needing the time away from the real world. Some are grieving losses, some are looking for a deeper life purpose, and some are just out to get the perfect Instagram photo. Things get weird quickly when the group learns that the retreat founder, Masha, has been keeping secrets. While this series is listed as a drama, it has the perfect amount of comic relief and absolutely ridiculous moments.

Watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu