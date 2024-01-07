Margot Robbie Slays in Plunging Pink Sequin Barbie Dress at Golden Globes

Margot Robbie could do no wrong and she proved that at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The Barbie actress took our breath away when she rocked a plunging pink sequin Armani dress that replicated Superstar Barbie from 1977.

Margot’s pink sparkly dress hugged her toned frame perfectly while the V-neckline revealed ample cleavage. She styled her frock with a matching long pink sheer tulle boa wrapped around her arms and topped her look off with a matching sequin clutch. As for her glam, Margot had her platinum blonde hair down in a voluminous blowout.

Not only did Margot’s dress dazzle but so did her jewelry. Margot rocked over $3M worth of Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry including a pair of 30 Carat Lorraine Schwartz Diamond studs and a 3 Carat D Flawless old cut Golconda Diamond ring with Natural Vivid Pink Diamonds.

If there’s one thing we’re going to miss after this award season is over, it’s seeing Margot dress up as Barbie on the red carpet, because she just embodies her so perfectly.

Margot has been around the world and back in the past year promoting Barbie and her looks just keep on getting better. While we loved all of her outfits over the past few months, lately she’s been on a roll. Just the other night, Margot the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards when she rocked a Balmain Spring 2024 mini dress.

Margot’s long-sleeve pink and black polka dot mini featured a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage with two roses on the top and bottom of the dress. The frock was cinched in around her tiny waist highlighting her svelte frame while a pair of matching peep-toe heeled mules accentuated her long, bare legs.