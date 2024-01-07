Fantasia Barrino Stuns in Plunging Mermaid Gown at 2024 Golden Globes

Fantasia Barrino looked stunning when she arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7. The actress slayed the red carpet when she wore a plunging black strapless dress with a mermaid hemline.

Fantasia’s dress showed off ample cleavage through the tight black corset velvet bodice while a white sequin fabric hugged her waist. The rest of the gown flowed into a powder blue tulle, flowy skirt and she topped her look off with long black gloves, diamond, dangling earrings, diamond bracelets, and diamond rings.

Fantasia gave us a behind-the-scenes glance of her day on Instagram and we’ve followed her every step of the way. She started the day with a mimosa before getting ready for the red carpet.

Fantasia has been on a roll with her outfits lately while promoting The Color Purple. Just last night, she attended the ASTRA awards when she rocked a one-shoulder, bright orange Yousef Akbar gown.

The massively poofy dress was a giant triangle with little structure but made her look like a queen. One arm was exposed while the other had a massive poofy shoulder pad. She accessorized with diamond jewels including a choker necklace, earrings, and a bracelet.