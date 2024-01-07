Angela Bassett Slays in Black Off-the-Shoulder Gown on the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Angela Bassett did the thing at this year’s Golden Globe Awards! The Damsel actress, 65, slayed on the red carpet while arriving to the annual awards ceremony. As always, she looked absolutely ethereal in her black long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder gown.

As a presenter for this year’s ceremony, Angela accompanied Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Amanda Seyfried and George Lopez to hand out trophies to the winners.

Last year, Angela won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While giving her “thanks” to the cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Angela paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed King T’Challa/Black Panther until he died in 2020 at the age of 43.

“Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning,” she said. “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black united leadership [looksl like] beyond, behind and in front of the camera.”

In addition to thanking Marvel fans, Angela also reminisced about the time when she won the award in 1994 for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in What’s Love Got to Do With It.

“January 22, 1994, I stood on this stage and accepted the Golden Globe for What’s Love Got to Do With It. The late Toni Morrison said, ‘Your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny,’” Angela said. “In order for the destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith, it requires patience and it requires a true sense of yourself.”

She continued, “By the grace of God I stand here. I stand here grateful for the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor along with Wakanda Forever. Grateful for my amazing team who, every day, each and every one of them work along with me and beside me and on my behalf each and every day. Grateful to my family: Courtney B. Vance, Bronwyn and Slater, I love you from the depths of my heart. My mother always said, ‘Good things come to those who pray.’ I see the truth in that every day as we welcome each new day as a family.”