Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back After Being Including on ‘Fake’ Jeffrey Epstein List: ‘I Don’t Go Anywhere’

Whoopi Goldberg, 68, brushed off rumors she appeared on a flight log of people who traveled to the late Jeffrey Epstein’s private Island, Little St. James. “They said I was on the island and I’m, like, I don’t go anywhere,” the Ghost star said on the Thursday, January 4 episode of The View. She continued of the social media list, “I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody, but apparently there are a lot of these kind of sites that are … satire sites,” she said. “But people don’t realize that they can be harmful.”

Whoopi had appeared on a false list that circulated via social media ahead of the unsealing of previously unseen court documents, along with former president Barack Obama, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck, Beyonce, her View co-host Joy Behar, and more. A strongly worded disclaimer from moderators on Twitter (X) promptly branded the list, which was tweeted out on January 1, “fake.” “This is a fake list,” the moderator’s note read. “The real Epstein flight logs have not yet been made public. A long list of people associated with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is expected to be made public in the coming days.”

Though 250 more court documents are set to be released in the days to come, Whoopi urged fans to refrain from believing rumors about her. “Don’t believe unless I tell you about me,” she said. “You’ll know if I’m doing something. I have nothing to hide. It’s so insane and you know I don’t go anywhere.” Whoopi slammed the people who post “all kinds of garbage” about others online and warned them to be “very careful.” “Once someone is cleared of your insanity, they’re going to call their lawyer on you,” she said.

Convicted sex offender Epstein was charged with sex trafficking back in 2019 and committed suicide in jail that same year. The new court documents are being made public after a federal judge ordered them unsealed. The documents stem from a 2015 defamation case against Epstein’s ex Ghislaine Maxwell by one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, which was settled in 2017.