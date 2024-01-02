Blac Chyna Reveals ‘Painful’ Complications From Breast Reduction Surgery in New Video

Although Blac Chyna is “excited” about being a part of the “bitty tittle committee,” she experienced a “painful” ordeal in her breast reduction surgery. The 35-year-old TV personality, whose real name is Angela White, described the long-term ordeal in a new Instagram video, which she captioned, “Happy New Year’s Eve. 2024, IT’S PERSONAL!”

“So, earlier this year, I was like, ‘You know what, I wanna take out my boobs,’” Angela said in the video that she shared. “I’m over it. I’m kinda tired of the fake look; they’re too big for my body, too big for my frame and it just doesn’t fit me as a person anymore.”

After consulting with her doctor, Angela — who is a mom to kids Dream Kardashian and King Cairo — noted that he instructed her to go “smaller, and then smaller” again in breast sizes in order to see how her “skin retracts” because the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum didn’t want to “be left with saggy skin” or “deformed” breasts. She then went down in size from a 585cc to a 385cc. However, this is when she began to experience complications from the surgery.

“One of the worst things that could happen happened,” she pointed out. “One of my breasts got encapsulated.” Her left breast “had contracted around the implant,” causing a “painful” result.

Despite noting that this “is something that can happen whenever you do surgery,” the former Rob & Chyna star said, “All of the times I’ve had my breasts done, it’s never happened.”

Upon going down another size to a 190cc during an operation shortly before Christmas, Angela’s doctor informed her that if she didn’t get “some type of implant,” her “boobs are just gonna be mush.”

Toward the end of her social media clip, Angela pointed out that she will have to undergo another surgery within the next 10 years for the “upkeep.”

“All in all, though, I’m very very happy,” she concluded. “I’m excited because I’m finally part of the Itty bitty tittle committee. … I’m excited for 2024. 2023 really showed me a lot about myself, and you guys were all, like, right there and supporting me.”