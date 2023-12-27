Vera Wang, 74, Looks Just Like Her Daughters as They Match in Gorgeous Green Gowns

Vera Wang and her daughters slayed this holiday season. The 74-year-old fashion designer shared new photos with Josephine, 30, and Cecilia, 33, to Instagram on December 26, and the resemblance between the mom and her daughters is absolutely stunning. The trio matched in metallic gowns while posing in front of two Christmas trees.

“Me and my girls!!! So happy together …” Vera captioned her post. Cecilia and Josephine accessorized by wearing fluffy, festive hats. The three women also wore their hair down in sleek yet simple styles, and they all looked so alike!

The bridal gown designer shares her daughters with ex Arthur P. Becker. Although she rarely shares glimpses into her family life on social media, her Instagram followers were delighted to see Cecilia and Josephine make a rare appearance on their mom’s account.

“Your girls are beautiful, Vera. Beautiful family and the dresses,” one fan commented on the post. “Beautiful and so grown up. Haven’t seen them since they each graduated high school,” another chimed in, whereas a separate person pointed out the amazing mother-daughter resemblance by writing, “Beautiful triplets!!”

Previously, Vera discussed how the public perceives aging, as Hollywood is known for its favoritism of filters and cosmetic surgery. While speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, the former figure skater explained how surprised she was by the overwhelming response she got after showing off her toned abs in a social media photo.

“I guess it’s just that people have an idea of what 70 looks like today,” she pointed out. “I have so many friends that are 65 to 70 that look fabulous. But I have to say that hopefully, it’s a good thing. I hope it makes women feel more comfortable with themselves or are confident, or there are many definitions of what a woman can be.”

As for how the former Vogue employee maintains her youthful appearance, Vera said that working has done the trick.

“Nobody believes me when I say it, but working keeps you young,” she said. “It keeps your mind young, and your spirit up and your relevance up, which I think affects your body.”

Nevertheless, she also joked that a vodka cocktail is her go-to on some days, “at some point after five or six o’clock, maybe towards seven.” She also acknowledged that other key points in good skincare is “sleep, staying out of the sun without sunblock, and good lighting is everything too!”