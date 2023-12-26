Patrick Schwarzenegger Is Engaged to Abby Champion After 8 Years of Dating: ‘Forever and Ever’

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend, Abby Champion, are engaged! The pair — who first started dating in 2015 — announced the big news in an Instagram carousel post on December 26, which revealed that the 30-year-old actor proposed on a beach.

“FOREVER AND EVER,” Patrick captioned his Instagram post. The first snapshot featured him leaning into Abby, 26, as she showed off her engagement ring in the sunlight. Another picture showed them sharing a sweet kiss on the seashore while posing behind a large heart of red roses. Another photo showed Patrick lifting Abby up, seemingly during their big moment.

The final shot in Patrick’s post included him and Abby holding up a delicious cake that read, “Congratulations,” and included a photo of them against a sunset backdrop.

Last year, the Staircase actor opened up to E! about his relationship with Abby. Despite the two of them balancing hectic work schedules, Patrick noted that they always find ways to make time for each other.

“We love each other, and it’s OK when she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming,” the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver told the outlet in 2022. “We’re moving, and I feel very fortunate to be able to be together and live together. … She’s such a hard worker. She’s a hard worker, dedicated, determined. She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel.”

In 2019, Patrick gushed about Abby during an interview with the same outlet, describing what strengthened their romance from the beginning.

“I think the best part about having her by my side is that she’s always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!” the Gen V star said. “I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other’s biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me.”

Although the soon-to-be bride and groom built their own respective careers, Patrick and Abby teamed up to model for a Vogue fashion photo shoot in 2022 and for Calvin Klein’s Fall 2019 jeans campaign.