8 Movies on Hulu to Transport You to a Winter Wonderland

If you’re tired of Christmas movies but still want to feel like you’re living in a snow globe, this is the list for you. Even after the holidays, these are the titles with wintry themes that will have you feeling cozy on the couch.

‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’

The adaptation of the C.S Lewis novel has one of the most magical movie settings of all time, which happens to be cursed with an eternal winter, making it the perfect choice for the top of our list. In the movie, siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter discover a magical wardrobe that transports them to the magical world of Narnia. There, they find allies and engage in a battle with the White Witch to free the land from eternal winter.

‘Little Women’

There have been many adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s novel, but we chose the 2019 version, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep for our list. The coming-of-age story about four sisters — Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth — takes place during the American Civil War, with some very memorable holiday and winter scenes. With dialogue that mirrors the novel and earlier versions of the movie, it’s a comfort watch for many of us.

‘Serendipity’

There’s something magical about New York City in the winter, and Serendipity takes you on a tour of some of the best spots. The scenes between John and Sara take place all around the city — Wollman Skating Rink, the Waldorf Astoria, Central Park, and the cafe Serendipity 3 where the characters famously sipped on frozen hot chocolate.

‘Two Night Stand’

An online hookup meant to be just a one night stand turns into more than characters Alec and Megan intended when a blizzard forces them to extend their time together. This cute, indie rom-com is perfect for spending a snow day at home.

‘Happiest Season’

Add another rom-com to your list. Happiest Season stars Mackenzie Davis as Harper and Kristen Stewart as Abby, as a couple pretending to not be a couple while they visit Harper’s family for the holidays. Yes, this one takes place around Christmas, but the focus is on the relationship, family drama, and chaos. Watch it after the holidays to feel better about your own weird family interactions.

‘The Sound of Music’

Julie Andrews sings about “snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes” and “silver white winters that melt into springs.” For that reason alone, The Sound of Music earns a place on this very wintery movie list. If you’re looking for a heavy dose of nostalgia, a heartwarming story, and songs that will get stuck in your head for days, this is it.

‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’

Another winter classic, The Nutcracker, gets reimagined as a fantasy adventure in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Past the three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets, Clara and a soldier named Phillip are tasked with going to the mysterious Fourth Realm to find a key and bring harmony to the land. If you’re not sold, watch the trailer and you’ll immediately get caught up in the magical settings and Alice in Wonderland vibes.

‘The Grey’

When you’re not in the mood for romance and nostalgia, check out this action movie starring Liam Neeson and Dermot Mulroney. In The Grey, a group of plane crash survivors in Alaska have to protect themselves from the elements and a pack of wolves. This one will make you extra grateful to be at home and not traveling through a snowstorm.

