10 Shows to Binge-Watch on Hulu During Your Holiday Break

Image Credit: Enda Bowe/Hulu

There’s so much good TV and so little time to keep up with it all. If you’ve found some extra free time around the holidays, this is the perfect chance to settle in and get lost in a few seasons. Here are 10 of the best shows to binge-watch right now.

‘Only Murders in the Building’

We’re starting with a newer show that everyone is still talking about. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building is about neighbors in a New York City apartment building who come together to try to solve a murder. The show is fun, silly, and smart, and if you’re still wanting more when it’s over, there’s another season on the way.

Watch 3 seasons on Hulu

‘Normal People’

If you don’t have time to invest in multiple seasons of a show, Hulu has some one-season wonders, including Normal People. The series is based on the book by Sally Rooney. Normal People is a modern love story, covering the on-again, off-again relationship between an unlikely couple, Marianne and Connell. Watch this if you’re ready to fall in love and have your heart broken in 12 episodes.

Watch 1 season on Hulu

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

If you’re looking for something offbeat and quirky, give What We Do in the Shadows a try. The series is described as a comedy horror mockumentary and the main characters are four vampire roommates in New York City. If anything about that sentence piqued your interest, you’re going to love this show. If you don’t have enough time to dedicate to all the seasons, check out the 2014 film with the same name, which the series was based on.

Watch 5 seasons on Hulu

‘The Bear’

There’s been a lot of buzz around this series that stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a chef who comes home to take over his family’s sandwich shop after his brother’s death. The show can be stressful and bleak, but you won’t want to stop watching. It’s another one that you’ll want to binge-watch if you’re interested in joining the conversation around the show before the next season comes out.

Watch 2 seasons on Hulu

‘American Horror Story’

If you have a lot of time on your hands, you might want a show with enough seasons to keep you occupied until you’re done hibernating for the winter. American Horror Story is a solid pick because you can watch one season of the horror series after another, or just choose one with a theme that sounds most interesting to you and watch without having seen the others, as each season has its own storyline. If you do choose to watch multiple seasons, you’ll catch references that connect them all.

Watch 12 seasons on Hulu

‘A Million Little Things’

If you loved shows like Parenthood and This is Us, A Million Little Things should be your next binge-watch. The show follows a group of friends in Boston. When one friend dies unexpectedly, it’s a sign to the others that need to get it together and start living life to the fullest. A blanket warning for every season of this show – you will cry. It’s worth it.

Watch 5 seasons on Hulu

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

If you fell in love with soccer because of Ted Lasso, check out Welcome to Wrexham. This docuseries follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they purchase the struggling Wrexham A.F.C. You’ll fall in love with the people of North Wales and find yourself cheering on the Red Dragons, even if you’ve never been a sports fan.

Watch 2 seasons on Hulu

‘The Americans’

The Americans stars stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as Soviet spies living in America in the ‘80s. The couple runs a travel agency in a suburb of D.C., but spends their down time planning assassinations and kidnappings. Part spy thriller and part family drama, the series also has a splash of comedy to lighten the mood.

Watch 6 seasons on Hulu

‘The Mindy Project’

If you’re looking for something light and fun, meet Dr. Mindy Lahiri, played by Mindy Kaling. Mindy is a hopeless romantic, trying to create her own rom-com storyline, while maintaining her career as a successful OBGYN. The cast is quirky, the adventures are chaotic, and the show is just a fun escape.

Watch 6 seasons on Hulu

‘Superstore’

Superstore is another show with short episodes (22 minutes without ads) but once you start, you won’t want to stop watching. The show follows the employees of the Cloud 9 superstore as they deal with customers, each other, and their personal lives. The comedy makes the most mundane big box store tasks look hilarious and it has some surprisingly heartfelt moments between employees turned friends.

Watch 6 seasons on Hulu