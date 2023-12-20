5-Star Hotel The Little Nell Partners With Nick Fouquet for Custom Hat

Image Credit: Rachel Wandzilak

The Little Nell and Nick Fouquet have come together to create a custom hat as a limited-edition collaboration, available just in time for the holidays. Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel, The Little Nell, partnered with the LA-based milliner-to-the-stars Nick Fouquet for this signature creation. The whiskey-colored, wide-brim hat features a tan leather band with accent-color wrapping and both brands’ logos embossed on it along with a brass roller buckle. The hat’s liner is white silk with both brands’ logos playfully juxtaposed inside — it’s stylish, luxurious, and durable.

So, if you’re still looking for a gift for a loved one or are looking for some stylish accessories for your next ski trip, this hat is the way to go.

“The inspiration for this hat comes from the roughness of the area and the chicness of the hotel,” says Fouquet. “The cobalt blue and whiskey colors combine to create a unique piece to wear both in the mountains and the city.”

A truly limited-edition offering, just 20 hats were created, each numbered 1–20 on the interior. Retailing for $1,300 + tax, The Nell Hat by Nick Fouquet will be available for purchase at The Nell Boutique in the lobby of the hotel starting December 11. Store hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Retail@thelittlenell.com, 970.920.6313.