Tom Brady Shocks With Mysterious Quote About ‘Cheating’ After Splitting From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is raising some eyebrows about a quote he shared to his Instagram Stories. The 46-year-old retired football player posted a statement by the late Muhammad Ali on December 19, which mentioned a “lying, cheating man” — and fans are wondering why he would do so one year after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. his actions. Are all based around his heart,” the message read. “For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying, cheating heart means a lying, cheating man. A loving, merciful heart means a loving, merciful man. A dead heart means a dead man. Regardless to a man’s title. Regardless to a man’s rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great, then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small.”

In Tom’s Instagram Story message, he bolded the portion, “A man is his heart.”

Tom and Gisele, 43, shocked fans when they announced their split in October 2022. Since the NFL alum had unretired at the time — then permanently retired shortly thereafter — many believed his career changes led to the demise of his and Gisele’s marriage. However, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shut down the rumors. In March of this year, Gisele called the claims “hurtful” during her interview with Vanity Fair.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” Gisele, who shares children Benjamin and Vivian with Tom, insisted. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true.”

The runway queen went on to note that the speculation surrounding their breakup was only “one piece of a much bigger puzzle” and that the reason for their separation wasn’t “so black and white.”

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together,” Gisele elaborated. “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now, we have a choice to make.”