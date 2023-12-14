Dolphins Player Tyreek Hill Reportedly Slammed With 2 Paternity Suits Just Weeks After Getting Married

Image Credit: Charles Baus/CSM/Shutterstock

Tyreek Hill is facing two paternity lawsuits from former partners, according to a report from Daily Mail on December 14. Two women have come forward alleging that Tyreek, 29, is the father to children born this year and are seeking child support from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. The news of the lawsuits comes just weeks after Tyreek married his longtime partner Keeta Vaccaro, 27, on November 11, per Sports Illustrated.

The first lawsuit was filed by Brittany Lackner, who claimed that she had sex with the NFL star in 2022. She gave birth to their child in March, and she shared a video of their baby wearing a tiny #10 (Tyreek’s number) Miami jersey on TikTok. She claimed that Tyreek demanded a second paternity test before agreeing to a $2,500 per month child support payment.

Brittany slammed the alleged offer in her filing. “The Father is a member of the Miami Dolphins earning a salary of $30,000,000 a year pursuant to a four-year contract … in stark contrast, the Mother is unemployed, has no income, is in debt, is on Medicaid, and has no means of support,” she said in the filing, per DM. Tyreek reportedly proposed a joint custody arrangement in another suit filed.

The second lawsuit was from Kimberly Baker, who said that she had sex with Tyreek in August 2022. She claimed that a paternity test proved the Dolphins player’s paternity. In the filing, she said that Tyreek had been paying her $2,500 per month, but she alleged that the cost of care for their daughter was closer to $10,000 per month. “The Father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child,” her lawyers said in the statement.

Tyreek has reportedly tried to get both suits thrown out. He allegedly claimed that because his child with Brittany was conceived in Kansas, she should not have filed for paternity in Florida. He made a similar claim about Kimberly living in Los Angeles. Each lawsuit is ongoing.

Tyreek married Keeta in November, after proposing to her in 2021. She is also former New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro’s sister.