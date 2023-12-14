Sheryl Underwood Jokes She’s ‘Almost a Baby Kardashian’ After Dramatic 100-Pound Weight Loss

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Sheryl Underwood celebrated how well she’s been doing on her weight loss journey in a new interview with The Messenger, published on Wednesday, December 13. The comic and talk show host, 60, revealed that she dropped 100 pounds and she almost has a figure resembling members of the Kardashian family. “I’m about three different sizes because I still got a booty. But here’s the bad part — you know how those girls have the hourglass? I’m almost to the hourglass. I’m almost a baby Kardashian,” she told the outlet.

Sheryl revealed that she had lost weight by taking Wegovy, while also working out and embracing a newer healthier lifestyle. She admitted that one of the more surprising side effects was that she “lost shoe sizes,” dropping from an eight or nine, down to a seven or smaller.

Even though The Talk co-host was clearly proud of her weight loss, she did admit that she’s been losing some of the clothes that she loves. “The sad part [is that] all the clothes that you love, you can’t wear. Like one time, my shoe fell off because my foot was little. I was trying to walk out, and my shoe fell off,” she explained.

Sheryl also told the outlet that she felt like a lot of celebrities weren’t being “truthful” about their weight loss methods, which is why she was honest about using Wegovy. She also explained that she doesn’t take type 2 diabetes medication for hypertension or high blood pressure anymore. Despite how far she’s already come, Sheryl also said she planned to go to the gym to get “toned.”

Sheryl has been on her weight-loss journey for over a year. She showed off how far she’d come when she was down 90 pounds in a September 2022 interview. A month later she marked her 59th birthday and losing 95 pounds by wearing a dress and a pair of heels on The Talk for the first time since she started hosting in 2011.