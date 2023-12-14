Making Spirits Bright: Why This Single Estate Tequila Deserves a Special Spot at the Holiday Table (and Under the Tree)

Image Credit: O’RTE

Whether you’re playing holiday host, attending a surplus of seasonal soirees, or heading for the hills for a true sense of peace and joy, a certain new spirit is sure to keep whatever version of the holidays you’re celebrating this year festive, flavorful, and all in good cheer: O’RTE Single Estate Tequila.

A new set of 2021 vintages that first debuted on shelves earlier this year, O’RTE has quickly become the talk of the town, gaining the attention of tequila connoisseurs, seasoned spirits experts, major alcohol distributors, respected restaurateurs, and beverage journalists alike, with the Reposado vintage even beating out (and taking home top prize) against tequila industry giants in a prestigious blind-tasting contest this fall. And it’s no surprise, given the product’s origin story, as well as the visionary, Julious Grant, behind it all.

Taking a clear departure from the hundreds of other new tequilas entering the market, and using his decades of industry experience playing major roles at key category players including Bacardi, Moët Hennessy, and Beam Suntory, Grant’s O’RTE Single Estate Tequila stands apart with its unique approach to crafting the perfect flavor profiles that pay homage to the spirit’s rich history and traditions, while delivering on complex aromas, a refreshing body and nuanced, evolving tastes.

Rather than taking mass-produced agaves from multiple properties within Jalisco to create a standardized product that delivers one singular taste profile year over year, O’RTE sources its 100% blue agaves from a new, individual, hand-selected single-family estate each year, creating an evolving series of Blanco, Reposado and Añejo vintages that show off the uniqueness of the land’s climate, soil and topography, subsequently delivering an ever-changing narrative that commands attention and deserves to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktail.

Beyond its unparalleled sipping experience and authentic agave artistry, O’RTE carries with it rich cultural roots as a heartfelt tribute to Grant’s Mexican heritage. “I’ve always considered O’RTE to be a true labor of love, a way for me to honor my mother and the years of my own youth spent with family living in Mexico,” says Grant, the founder, and Chairman/CEO of artisanal spirits producer Brand House Group. “I like to say that O’RTE is ‘ARTE.’ It’s a true testament to the artform, and the process it takes to transform artisanal agave into a remarkable beverage, as well as a way for me to play the ever-accommodating host, using O’RTE as a way to invite spirits enthusiasts into my world and provide them an elevated, cultural cocktail experience.”

It’s this careful attention and commitment to the purity of the production process that has quickly launched O’RTE into spirits stardom, rightly earning its top-shelf placement in well-revered restaurants, bars, and nightclubs in major metros like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, which is why it’s also sure to dazzle and impress any guests, hosts or craft cocktail aficionados on your holiday gift list.

And with three select 2021 O’RTE vintages, there’s something for everyone, no matter their taste preferences. For those seeking more lively, peppery notes up front, but delivering on a gentle hint of sweetness toward the end, O’RTE Blanco is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. If floral honey, vanilla, pepper, and mint are more your speed, O’RTE Reposado will delight. Or for a true temporary departure to Jalisco, O’RTE Añejo’s tropical aromas can transport you and your guests with one initial sip, providing notes of toasted pineapple, vanilla, oak, and caramel.

In addition to its availability at your favorite dining or spirits establishment, all three expressions are available for purchase through wines and spirits retailers, including Total Wine & More, and can also be purchased via O’RTE’s website (where you can also find recipe inspiration, with twists on classic cocktails) Drizly, Instacart.

Whichever O’RTE vintage you choose, and however you choose to enjoy it, cheers to a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season!