Yvette Nicole Brown Engaged: Actress Reveals That Her Boyfriend Proposed on ‘The View’

Yvette Nicole Brown is engaged! The actress, 52, made the exciting announcement while she was guest co-hosting The View on Tuesday, December 12. She revealed that her now fiancé Anthony “Tony” Davis had proposed to her. “I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged,” she said, showing off her ring, before pointing him out in the audience. “He’s here! That’s Tony.”

Anthony was sitting in the audience on The View after she made the announcement. After she shared the exciting news, she talked a little bit about their love story. He also gushed about her from the studio audience. “She’s just the most beautiful person in the world,” he said.

Yvette revealed that the two met many years ago, and only recently reconnected. “We have known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in acting class together at church years ago. He’s an amazing actor, by the way—Anthony Davis, everybody,” she said. “He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years.”

She continued and said that he reached out after her mother died in 2021. “My mom passed two years ago, and then he found me, after he divorced,” she said. “I feel like my mom and his mom kind of did it. He’s just wonderful.”

Yvette gushed about how wonderful Tony is, also mentioning that he’s from the Bronx. “He’s a nice man you guys. He’s a nice, kind, loving man,” she said.

Later in the conversation, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked how he’d proposed. Yvette said that he asked when her old school had dedicated their auditorium to her. Anthony had popped the question to her by giving her a surprise scratch-off lottery ticket that had the phrase “Will you marry me?” written where the cash prize was. “I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man,” she joked. It prompted the other co-hosts to share their own proposal stories.