Charlie Sheen Labels Himself as a ‘Single Dad’ to His & Ex Brooke Mueller’s Twin Sons

Charlie Sheen described himself as a “single dad” to his and ex-wife Brooke Mueller’s twin sons, Bob and Max. During a recent interview with PEOPLE that was published on December 11, the Two and a Half Men alum, 58, opened up about his and Brooke’s co-parenting relationship.

“I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys,” Charlie told the outlet. “Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now. … [My kids are] really cool, really smart, and really funny.”

Ten years ago, Charlie and Brooke, 46, were not able to care for their sons. Therefore, they were placed under the temporary care of Charlie’s ex-wife Denise Richards. Now, Bob and Max live with their father full-time. During his interview, Charlie joked that his children have followed suit with the same habit as their peers: constantly using their phones.

“You know, the time spent worshipping their devices …” The actor joked. “Although on the flip side, when they’re doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas.”

Charlie and Brooke were married from 2008 to 2011 and welcomed their sons in 2009. Both ex-spouses struggled with past drug addiction over the years. Following their divorce, Charlie was reportedly ordered to pay Brooke $55,000 per month in child support. However, by 2018, Charlie argued in court that he couldn’t afford to keep paying Brooke child support. At the time, the former Anger Management star was reportedly paying Denise $20,000 per month in child support for their daughters, Lola and Sami. In 2022, Charlie and Brooke reportedly reached a settlement, which has not been publicly disclosed.

Since then, Charlie has been spotted out and about with Max and Bob. Brooke, for her part, has stayed out of the public eye after she checked into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. As for Charlie, he is celebrating six years of sobriety this upcoming January, he explained in his recent interview.

Now that he is on “single dad” duty, Charlie has dedicated most of his time to be with his sons, whom he revealed don’t care that he is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood.

“It doesn’t matter, whatever we’re doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don’t care,” the Golden Globe Award winner concluded.

