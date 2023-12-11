Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Unique Reindeer Christmas Decorations: ‘They’re Back’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston’s holiday decorations are holly and jolly. The Friends alum, 54, shared a snapshot of her unique reindeer Christmas decorations via her Instagram Stories on December 10, announcing, “They’re back,” per PEOPLE. The photo included two wooden reindeer trinkets, with pine branches as antlers and red ornaments as their noses to look like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The holiday season comes amid a difficult year for the Morning Show star. Last week, Jennifer paid tribute to TV producer Norman Lear after the legendary writer died at the age of 101.

“His shows shaped my childhood and getting to know him was one of my greatest honors,” Jennifer captioned an Instagram carousel post, featuring a photo of her and Norman embracing. “He made such a difference. A huge impact on television and humanity. … He made everyone feel this. Even when someone believed differently than him. That’s what made life and people interesting to him. To have discussions and really take in how people felt and hear their point of view. He knew how to give voice to all sides and somehow in the process bring people closer together. May we take a page from Norman’s playbook as a way of honoring his life. An extraordinary life. Rest in peace, Norman. It was a gift to stand in your light.”

Just one month prior, the We’re the Millers actress lost another close friend: Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing opposite her character Rachel Green on Friends.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep,” Jennifer wrote via Instagram in November, paying tribute to the 17 again star. “Having to say ‘goodbye’ to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

The Emmy Award winner reflected on her and Matthew’s friendship, writing that she had “been pouring over our texts to one another” over the past several weeks following his tragic death.

“I’ll keep them forever and ever,” Jennifer wrote, referring to the text messages she saved from Matthew. “I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day … sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’”

Shortly after Matthew died in late October, Jennifer and the rest of the Friends cast — Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox – attended a private funeral in honor of their late co-star.