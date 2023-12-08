The Best THC-Free CBD Oils of 2023 So Far

Image Credit: Real Tested CBD

Many CBD consumers prefer to use full-spectrum CBD products because they desire the “entourage effect.” This is believed to be the result of the “full-spectrum” of the cannabis plant, such as terpenes and cannabinoids, working with each other and the consumer’s own ECS (endocannabinoid system). Of course, the inclusion of all major cannabinoids means that full-spectrum products contain delta-9 THC.

Although CBD products can legally only contain up to 0.3% delta-9 THC, some consumers want to skip this psychoactive cannabinoid altogether. That’s where broad-spectrum CBD products, which contain CBD and other major cannabinoids, but no THC, and CBD isolate products, which solely contain cannabidiol, come into play. Whether you want to avoid testing positive for delta-9 THC on a drug screening or you simply don’t want to consume delta-9 THC, broad-spectrum and CBD isolate products can be good options for you. So check out these top three THC-free CBD oils of the year so far!

Top Three THC-Free CBD Oils of 2023

This tincture tests extremely accurately to the label claim of 400 mg of CBD. It doesn’t contain any detectable amounts of THC, but it does contain some CBDV and CBG, meaning it is a broad-spectrum CBD product. This CBD oil also passed all residual and solvent testing, and it’s reasonably priced at $0.09 per mg of CBD.

This CBD oil from Butler Hemp Co. also tests very accurately to the label claim. It is extremely inexpensive (at $0.02 per mg of CBD) and this product passed residual solvent and pesticide testing. This oil just contains CBD, no other cannabinoids, making it a CBD isolate product. It’s a great option for those who want to consume only cannabidiol!

As advertised, this broad-spectrum CBD oil contains no delta-9 THC. It does, however, contain a wide range of other cannabinoids, such as CBC, CBG, and CBN! At 739 mg of CBD, it also tests above the label claim of 600 mg of CBD. Penguin CBD offers this broad-spectrum oil in a variety of tasty flavors such as mint, citrus, and cookies & cream!

Find Lab-Tested CBD with Real Tested CBD!

A CBD isolate product should contain only pure CBD and a broad-spectrum product should contain a wide range of cannabinoids, but no delta-9 THC. The best way to verify the contents of a CBD product is to turn to third-party lab testing. Independent lab test results can give you a deeper look into what exactly is in any given CBD product. Third-party lab tests also show you the results of solvent and pesticide tests.

Rest assured that the CBD products you purchase are safe and reliable by visiting Real Tested CBD. We have third-party lab test results and unbiased rankings for all of today’s top CBD products. Check out our website to see lists for the rest of this year’s best CBD products!