‘Snowman Holiday,’ a Sweet Parody of Nicki Minaj’s Classic ‘Roman Holiday,’ Is Available Now: Listen!

Jolly St. Nicki‘s Snowman Holiday, an affectionate and warm-hearted parody of Nicki Minaj‘s Roman Holiday, is available to stream to get you feeling festive. That said, the record is a bit deeper than just that.
Nicki’s original premiered at the 2012 Grammys and was met with immediate backlash, namely from the Catholic League. Speaking about the outcry, writer Kyle Dennis wrote:
“Nicki introduces and assumes the characters of Roman Zolanski, a gay boy who has been exiled to Russia for conversion therapy, and his mother, Martha Zolanksi. The song features lasers, orchestral elements, boom-bap influences, synths, and more. Oh, and did I mention Nicki also interpolates O Come All Ye Faithful, the classic Christmas hymn? Yes, Roman Holiday is the zeitgeist of camp in modern rap music. People expected Nicki to go full-throttle for the camp-themed Met Gala and are now (almost a decade later) professing their love for Roman Holiday, but where was that love all those years ago?”
Check out the lyrics to Jolly St. Nicki’s sure-to-be seasonal hit below:
Join the celebration, Snowman
Wonderful occasion, Snowman
What do ya’ say?
‘Cuz you’re the inspiration, Snowman
You’ve been so patient
Now you don’t have to wait
Have a little cake that we baked you
It’s really sweet
An’ oh, for heaven’s sake,
Heaven’s sake
The world really needs
A Snowman Holiday
Snowman Holiday
A Snowman Holiday
Ya’ packed real tight
Ya’ rolled just right
How ya’ got a warm heart
When you’re cold as ice
Ho, ho, hope it stays cold
Or you’ll melt too fast
Now a real long winter might make you last
We love your buttons
We love your carrot
Scarf and a top-hat that you’re wearing
Ru Rudolph keep guiding that sleigh now
You you just stand in one place now
We’ll make a toast to you, mister
Our lips get frozen when we kiss ya
‘Cuz the temp’s so low
And, yes, you’re made of snow
But the whole wide world just can’t resist ya’
Ya all know ya’ all know what a snowman do
Go and make us all smile
shiny bright like new
Snow snow, let it snow so we can build you
Look at you standing almost 4 foot two
Join the celebration, Snowman
Wonderful occasion, Snowman
What do ya’ say?
‘Cuz you’re the inspiration, Snowman
You’ve been so patient
Now you don’t have to wait
Have a little cake that we baked you
It’s really sweet
An’ oh, for heaven’s sake,
Heaven’s sake
The world really needs
A Snowman Holiday
Snowman Holiday
A Snowman Holiday
Blitz Nick Vix
Sugarplum, you’re right
That my arms are twigs
Yes, I hear the carols at night.
And if it’s clear, see Santa take flight
Now, look at all the houses with the colorful lights
And, if it rains on you put u in the icebox
We’ll be sitting by the fire, all warm and cozy
We’ll be singing like a choir, our cheeks all rosy
You’re the one that I
Neeeed
‘Cuz you’re made out of
Snowwwww
And please
We don’t want you ever to melt
Oh, Feliz
Navidad and Happy Noel
Join the celebration, Snowman
Wonderful occasion, Snowman
What do ya’ say?
‘Cuz you’re the inspiration, Snowman
You’ve been so patient
Now you don’t have to wait
Have a little cake that we baked you
It’s really sweet
An’ oh, for heaven’s sake,
Heaven’s sake
The world really needs
A Snowman Holiday
Snowman Holiday
A Snowman Holiday
Come all ye faithful,
Joyful and triumphant
You are frozen Snowman guy
Oh, come all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
You are frozen Snowman guy
Oh, come all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
You are frozen Snowman guy
Singin’ about you
We singin’ about you
Gingerbread man’s gonna need an igloo
All the hustle and bustle, but you’re still a chill dude
All we want for Christmas is to be just like you