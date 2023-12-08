‘Snowman Holiday,’ a Sweet Parody of Nicki Minaj’s Classic ‘Roman Holiday,’ Is Available Now: Listen!

Image Credit: Jolly St. Nicki

Jolly St. Nicki‘s Snowman Holiday, an affectionate and warm-hearted parody of Nicki Minaj‘s Roman Holiday, is available to stream to get you feeling festive. That said, the record is a bit deeper than just that.

Nicki’s original premiered at the 2012 Grammys and was met with immediate backlash, namely from the Catholic League. Speaking about the outcry, writer Kyle Dennis wrote:

“Nicki introduces and assumes the characters of Roman Zolanski, a gay boy who has been exiled to Russia for conversion therapy, and his mother, Martha Zolanksi. The song features lasers, orchestral elements, boom-bap influences, synths, and more. Oh, and did I mention Nicki also interpolates O Come All Ye Faithful, the classic Christmas hymn? Yes, Roman Holiday is the zeitgeist of camp in modern rap music. People expected Nicki to go full-throttle for the camp-themed Met Gala and are now (almost a decade later) professing their love for Roman Holiday, but where was that love all those years ago?”

Check out the lyrics to Jolly St. Nicki’s sure-to-be seasonal hit below:

Join the celebration, Snowman

Wonderful occasion, Snowman

What do ya’ say?

‘Cuz you’re the inspiration, Snowman

You’ve been so patient

Now you don’t have to wait

Have a little cake that we baked you

It’s really sweet

An’ oh, for heaven’s sake,

Heaven’s sake

The world really needs

A Snowman Holiday

Snowman Holiday

A Snowman Holiday

Ya’ packed real tight

Ya’ rolled just right

How ya’ got a warm heart

When you’re cold as ice

Ho, ho, hope it stays cold

Or you’ll melt too fast

Now a real long winter might make you last

We love your buttons

We love your carrot

Scarf and a top-hat that you’re wearing

Ru Rudolph keep guiding that sleigh now

You you just stand in one place now

We’ll make a toast to you, mister

Our lips get frozen when we kiss ya

‘Cuz the temp’s so low

And, yes, you’re made of snow

But the whole wide world just can’t resist ya’

Ya all know ya’ all know what a snowman do

Go and make us all smile

shiny bright like new

Snow snow, let it snow so we can build you

Look at you standing almost 4 foot two

Join the celebration, Snowman

Wonderful occasion, Snowman

What do ya’ say?

‘Cuz you’re the inspiration, Snowman

You’ve been so patient

Now you don’t have to wait

Have a little cake that we baked you

It’s really sweet

An’ oh, for heaven’s sake,

Heaven’s sake

The world really needs

A Snowman Holiday

Snowman Holiday

A Snowman Holiday

Blitz Nick Vix

Sugarplum, you’re right

That my arms are twigs

Yes, I hear the carols at night.

And if it’s clear, see Santa take flight

Now, look at all the houses with the colorful lights

And, if it rains on you put u in the icebox

We’ll be sitting by the fire, all warm and cozy

We’ll be singing like a choir, our cheeks all rosy

You’re the one that I

Neeeed

‘Cuz you’re made out of

Snowwwww

And please

We don’t want you ever to melt

Oh, Feliz

Navidad and Happy Noel

Join the celebration, Snowman

Wonderful occasion, Snowman

What do ya’ say?

‘Cuz you’re the inspiration, Snowman

You’ve been so patient

Now you don’t have to wait

Have a little cake that we baked you

It’s really sweet

An’ oh, for heaven’s sake,

Heaven’s sake

The world really needs

A Snowman Holiday

Snowman Holiday

A Snowman Holiday

Come all ye faithful,

Joyful and triumphant

You are frozen Snowman guy

Oh, come all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

You are frozen Snowman guy

Oh, come all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

You are frozen Snowman guy

Singin’ about you

We singin’ about you

Gingerbread man’s gonna need an igloo

All the hustle and bustle, but you’re still a chill dude

All we want for Christmas is to be just like you

