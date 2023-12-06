Jimmy Kimmel Mourns Norman Lear’s Death: ‘We Were All Very Lucky to Have Him’

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to Norman Lear in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 6. The comedian, 56, shared a moving remembrance of the TV icon, after his death at 101 on Tuesday, December 5. Jimmy highlighted the many ways that Norman revolutionized TV and used his influence to shine a light on everyday issues that Americans were facing. He said that despite Norman’s advanced age, he hoped for more time with him. “It is obviously silly to want more time with a person who outlived a whole century but losing Norman Lear, even at 101 years old, feels unfair,” he began.

Jimmy had worked with Norman on Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which recreated some of the classic episodes of the legendary producer’s classic shows (like The Jeffersons and All in the Family) with modern actors. The late-night host highlighted some of the many qualities that made Norman a wonderful person. “His bravery, integrity and unmatched moral compass were equaled by his kindness, empathy, and wit,” he wrote.

As he went on, Jimmy highlighted Norman’s military service during World War II, and spoke about how he used his sitcoms to highlight significant issues in the country. “More than anyone before him, Norman used situation comedy to shine a light on prejudice, intolerance, and inequality. He created families that mirrored ours, showing us a world in which Archie Bunker and Michael Stivic could learn to not only co-exist, but to love one another,” he wrote. “He continued to fight for freedom all the way to the end of his life on earth. Even at 101, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and planet as anyone I have ever known.”

Jimmy called Norman “a Great American”, a “hero”, and “a lovely man,” as he showed that he was happy to have gotten to collaborate with him. “The privilege of working alongside Norman and the opportunity he gave me and my wife to get to know him and his beautiful family has been among the great honors and pleasures of my life. We were all very lucky to have him,” he concluded.

Norman’s death was confirmed in a statement to Variety. “Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” his family told the outlet in a statement. “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts.”