‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed 3 Weeks After She Was Found Dead in Parking Lot

Image Credit: Brandi Mallory/Instagram

Brandi Mallory‘s cause of death has been released after the 40-year-old was found dead in a parking lot. The Extreme Weight Loss star died of obesity complications, according to the official autopsy report, TMZ reported. The Fulton County Medical Examiner reportedly cited Brandi’s weight, an enlarged heart, and some elevated blood indicators suggestive of prediabetes as factors in her overall health.

The paperwork also reportedly says there was no sign of a recent injury and no reason to suspect foul play. There was also apparently trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol in her system, but the coroner says neither one of them contributed to her death. Her death was also listed as natural.

“It is my opinion that Brandi E. Mallory died of complications of obesity was considered a significant condition contributing to the death,” the autopsy reads via TMZ.

The new information about Brandi’s death comes three weeks after her body was found in an Atlanta strip mall parking lot hours after she was seen getting in her vehicle in the same location the previous night. A concerned onlooker called 911 after they noticed the body hadn’t moved in a long time.

Before her death, Mallory gained popularity for competing on season 4 of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss in 2014. She was also involved with the program back in 2018 and has maintained a social media presence ever since. The beauty revealed that she originally applied to be on The Biggest Loser but producers switched her show. She also said she was inspired to go on the show because of the death of her sorority sister at 29.

“I was literally waking up every day like… this may be my last day waking up, like, I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” Brandi explained in a 2018 interview. “When it’s playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I’m afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that.”