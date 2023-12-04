Meet John DeLucie: Ambra’s Executive Chef Who’s Bringing Southern Italian Cuisine to New York City

Image Credit: Courtesy of Ambra

In search of an intimate dining destination? Look no further than Ambra. The West Village eatery, designed by Legeard Studio, seats a modest 72 diners creating the ideal setting for a conversational meal.

In addition to the unparalleled ambiance, guests are truly in for a treat when it comes to the food, of course. John DeLucie, one of New York City’s most popular chefs, is reconnecting with his Southern Italian roots through Ambra’s menu.

The menu features antipasti, pizze, paste, secondi, and a selection of rich and decadent desserts. Highlights from the antipasti section include:

Crispy Artichokes with Lemon Aioli

Arugula and Fennel Salad

Fluke Crudo

Whipped Mortadella

Pistachio Pugliese Bread

Highlights from the pizza section include:

Robiola with White Truffle

Rosso Tomato and Chili

Soppressata with Hot Honey

Highlights from the paste section include:

Tonnarelli Spaghetti

Pappardelle Braised Short Rib Ragù

Rigatoni Eggplant

Tomato and Ricotta Salata

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

Spicy Lobster Spaghetti

Gnudi Brown Butter Sage

Highlights from the secondi include:

Branzino Acqua Pazza

Tagliata Di Manzo New York Strip

Pollo Al Mattone,

Cotoletta Veal Chop

Salmone Alla Griglia

“The menu is an opportunity for me to cook my absolute favorite foods, aiming to excite our patrons, offering homemade pastas, and share them with our community in New York, which as a chef, is a privilege,” DeLucie, author of The Hunger: A Memoir of an Accidental Chef, says.

DeLucie’s resume also includes co-founding The Waverly Inn in 2005, partnering with Cafeteria Group to reopen the Empire Diner in Chelsea in 2017, opening Ainslie in 2019 and more.

Dining and cocktails service at Ambra will be available 6 days a week, Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Brunch soon will be introduced for weekends as well. Ambra officially opened its doors to the public September 19th, following a series of private NYFW dinners led by an exclusive September 6th grand opening dinner.

To show their loyalty to their neighborhood locale, any Greenwich Village local residing within the 10014 zip code, with ID Proof, will receive a standing 10% discount off their meal check.

Ambra is located at 569 Hudson Street, New York, NY, 10014.

Follow for social media updates at @AmbraNYC.

Website: www.AmbraNYC.com

For further inquiries, info, exclusive quotes and cuisine tastings, please inquire to The Influence.

Ambra@theinfluence.com / 917.470.5330