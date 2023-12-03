Michael B. Jordan Crashes Ferrari into Parked Car in Hollywood: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan, 36, was involved in a car crash in Hollywood on Saturday night but walked away seemingly okay, according to TMZ. The actor crashed his blue Ferrari into a similarly blue parked Kia around 11:30 PM and photos posted by the outlet show what appears to be significant damage done. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reportedly showed up to the scene shortly after the crash, but found no evidence of Michael being impaired by drugs or alcohol and they did’t perform a sobriety test.

The outlet also reported that police asked the Creed star, “What happened?” but he didn’t offer an explanation. There were no injuries or other damage, beside the damage to the vehicles, reported and police apparently asked Michael to fill a police report out online.

Michael’s reported crash comes after he made headlines for a very different reason when Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi claimed she hooked up with him. The admission happened when she was having a conversation with castmates Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause on an episode of their show. The beauty later said it wasn’t her intention to admit it in the way she did.

“We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically…” she told ET earlier this month before stopping and gesturing to say that she had thought the conversation was off-camera. “I know better and that’s my own fault. I know better,”she added before asking fans to give her “a little slack” for accidentally admitting something.

Before Bre made the admission, Michael was romantically linked to Lori Harvey. The former lovebirds dated for a year and a half before they broke up in summer 2022. Although he was previously linked to British model Amber Jepson, the talented hunk tends to try and be private with his personal life. When asked about a future relationship in Feb., he admitted he wants to “be responsible.”

“Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that,” he told Rolling Stone. “Knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”