Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments at Rally After Agency Firing: I Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’

Image Credit: Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock

Susan Sarandon, 77, is feeling regretful about some of the antisemitic comments she made during a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on November 17. The actress released a lengthy statement that included an apology about her words, which caused controversy from many people, and an admission of a “terrible mistake.” She also revealed the speech, which took place amid the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, wasn’t planned.

“Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire,” Susan wrote in the Instagram message. “I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words.”

In the speech, Susan claimed that a lot of people were “afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often objected to violence.”

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” Susan continued in her message. “As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day.”

“I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment,” she added. “It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

Susan’s apology message comes after she was reportedly dropped by her talent agency due to her speech. Other celebrities speaking out about the war have also been getting backlash and losing jobs, including actress Melissa Barrera, who was dropped from the Scream franchise after her public comments.

During the rally she spoke at, people were protesting against the Israel-Hamas war, which started after the terrorist group invaded the Jewish state on October 7. Hamas militants, who rule over the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, killed some 1,400 Jews, including babies.