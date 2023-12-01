Tegan and Sara’s Sara Quin on How Motherhood Gave Her a ‘Different Perspective’ on Her Future

Image Credit: Audible

Tegan and Sara’s Tegan Quin and Sara Quin are getting candid about defining moments in their lives. In this exclusive preview of their Audible Words + Music episode, Under My Control, Sara, 43, speaks about starting a family.

Sara says that she and her partner, Stacy Reader, had been together for 13 years when they “started talking seriously about having a kid.” They uprooted their lives from Los Angeles to Vancouver to actively start trying.

“I think almost from the moment that I found out that Stacy was pregnant I felt a sense of my life shifting way more than it had shifted in the past,” Sara explains. “It’s not a small thing. This is a huge leap into a different path, a different life. And I was thrilled.”

Their first child, a son named Sid, was born in August 2022. Sara admits that motherhood has “given me a really different perspective on what my life to be about and how I want to spend my time. It’s made me feel a lot of gratitude for the independence and the life that I had for the last 20 years. I got to see the world, and I just have so much that I can’t wait to share with Sid.”

The day Sid was born, Tegan, 43, sweetly brought a large pizza to the hospital for Sara and Stacy. Upon seeing her twin sister, Sara burst into tears.

“I feel like I’ve completely changed our life by having a kid,” Sara says about her dynamic with Tegan. “It was always me and Tegan. It was always us first. It was always our career, our band, and I guess in some ways it’s different now. And that moment when I saw Tegan it was like… I felt like I was in a different world suddenly, and it was a relief to see her and know that she could be in that world with me.”

Under My Control is an “unvarnished and vulnerable examination of Tegan and Sara’s experiences and the intricacies of their relationship. The two recount their unique navigation through sisterhood and the music industry. As musicians, they held themselves to the highest standard possible, always looking for ways to control their narrative, their music, and their experience.” The episode launches on December 1.