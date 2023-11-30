Elizabeth Pipko Is the Face of Jewish-Owned Brand NOÄ Jewelry’s La Mer Campaign

Image Credit: Sylvain Von K

Model Elizabeth Pipko is the new face of NOÄ Jewelry! She stars in the stunning campaign (shot by photographer, Sylvain Von K) for their new La Mer collection which features the model posing in the jewelry on the beach. The new collection pieces range in price from $79 to $279 and is available to shop online on Sunday, December 3 at NOÄ Jewelry at www.noajewelry.shop.

The Jewish-owned brand and Jewish model proudly collaborated not only on this new campaign, but also to highlight and unveil a stunning dainty Star of David necklace sold by the brand which is especially significant during these dark times — with antisemitism on the rise and so many debating whether to hide their Jewish faith.

“This new collection is absolutely stunning. On top of that, to get to showcase this beautiful Star of David necklace and my own Jewish pride is incredibly special,” Pipko said.

NOÄ Jewelry is a favorite of many celebrities, being seen on stars such as Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff, Cardi B and more, and has been featured in top outlets. The La Mer collection embraces the timeless beauty of pearls and is redefined to be both modern and classic. With a range of dainty and statement pieces, from delicate necklaces and earrings to bold bracelets and anklets, the collection is crafted from high-quality materials.

“The delicate Star of David, a symbol of Jewish faith and identity, takes on a profound significance as we unveil the Dainty Star of David Necklace,” said a rep from NOÄ Jewelry. “We will carry our fallen October 7 heroes in our hearts always. Together, we stand united, our spirits unbroken, as we carry the Jewish spirit into a brighter future.”