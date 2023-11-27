JoJo Siwa Reveals If She Regrets Leaving ‘Special Forces’ Early & How the Show Changed Her

Image Credit: FOX

JoJo Siwa shocked the DS agents during the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 finale when she unexpectedly decided to voluntarily withdraw. After spending hours in stress positions during interrogation, JoJo asked to speak to the Umpire.

“I’ve never quit anything, but I do believe you have to know your limit,” a tearful JoJo, 20, said in the episode. She called Special Forces an “incredible experience” but she was ready to put her personal life first for a change. Hollywood Life spoke exclusively with the Dance Moms alum about her decision to quit Special Forces just before she made it to the very end.

“I don’t think I have regrets,” JoJo said. “I think I’m curious as to what it would have been like if I didn’t, but I definitely have made the better choices that I wanted to make. I followed through with the reason why I left, and I feel like I really have made good life changes. I don’t think I regret it. I’m definitely curious from hearing right after when they told me the stories of what happened, what they went through after I left. I was like, I’m curious as to what that felt like. But I know that I made the right choice for me.”

JoJo’s fellow celebrity recruits Tyler Cameron, Nick Viall, and Erin Jackson were the ones to survive the selection process. After enduring the grueling tests and being pushed to their physical and mental limits, these stars have been changed by the Special Forces experience.

“I think it’s made me a little more… relaxed isn’t the right word at all. But I think it’s made me less on edge about everything,” JoJo told Hollywood Life. “It’s made me less intimidated by things. I have a lot less self-doubt now. I definitely don’t have the confidence still, but I definitely have a lot less self-doubt, which is interesting, after doing something as extreme as that. And so then that applies everywhere else in my life.”