The year is starting to come to an end, which means that it’s time for us to start looking back at the best CBD products of the year. Of course, countless CBD oils have hit the market over the past eleven months, which is why we are utilizing our third-party lab test results to help you sort out which ones are the best. So whether you’re looking for a true full-spectrum CBD oil that contains all the right cannabinoids, trustworthy CBD products you can give to your pets, or anything in between, here are the best CBD products of 2023 so far:

1. Best CBD Oil

To us, it’s obvious that our pick for the overall best CBD oil of 2023 so far is a full-spectrum CBD product. The “entourage effect,” which is produced when all major cannabinoids interact with each other as well as the body’s ECS, can only be brought on by true full-spectrum CBD products. Although broad-spectrum and CBD isolate products have their uses, it is believed that CBD is most effective when combined with these other cannabinoids.

Like all Butler Hemp Co. CBD products that we have tested, this is another fantastic CBD product! This full-spectrum CBD oil contains every cannabinoid that we look for in a full-spectrum CBD product, and tests extremely accurately to the label claim (at just 40mg over for CBD content!). Note that the new formulation of this product contains 750 mg of CBD and 750 mg of CBG, as opposed to just 1500 mg of CBD. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids with Butler Hemp Co.’s Daily Blend Full-Spectrum CBD Oil!

2. Best CBD Joints

One of the fastest acting methods of consuming CBD is smoking a pre-rolled joint. Not only are hemp CBD joints easy to use, but they also make dosing quite simple. If you are considering purchasing CBD prerolls, however, you want to be sure that the company you are purchasing from is using the best quality hemp flowers in their products.

These CBD joints from Dad Grass earned a “highly recommended” rating from our expert CBD review staff. They passed all residual and solvent testing and tested fantastically for cannabinoid content. In fact, these Hemp CBD prerolls also have a combined total of 1633.40 mg of various cannabinoids.

3. Best CBD Oil for Pets

Not only can CBD oil benefit us humans, but our furry friends as well! However, the CBD oil that works best for you may not be what’s best for your pet.That’s why it’s important to find a reliable CBD oil that is specifically intended for pets to use. As always, the best way to determine the best product here is to look at third-party lab test results.

Not only does this full-spectrum tincture from Casper’s Oil test extremely accurately to the label claim of 1000 mg, but it also contains all of the cannabinoids we like to see in a full-spectrum product, such as CBC, CBG, CBL, CBN, and CBT. All Casper’s Oil CBD products are made with USDA organic certified CBD oils and all-natural ingredients. In fact, they even use hemp seed oil as a carrier instead of MCT oil. There’s no doubt that this is the best CBD oil for pets of the year so far.

Stay Up to Date on the Best CBD Products with Real Tested CBD!

That concludes our list of the best CBD products of 2023 so far. Of course, with how many products are on the market right now, this list could change at any moment. That’s why we invite you to keep in touch with us here at Real Tested CBD. We are constantly testing and reviewing today’s top CBD products, so we can keep you informed about which products are the most trustworthy and transparent. Stay up to date with the best CBD products at the “Best of CBD” page on our website