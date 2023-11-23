Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Explains Why Her 3 Teenage Sons Aren’t ‘Interested’ in Her Acting Roles

Julie Bowen is an award-winning actress, but she is a mom above everything! During her exclusive video interview with Hollywood Life, the Modern Family alum, 53, explained why her three teenage sons aren’t “interested” in any of her film acting work while promoting her partnership with Life Cereal.

“They are definitely not interested in anything that I’m interested in,” Julie pointed out after answering that her children don’t want to follow in her footsteps as actors. “One of them has finally started showing interest in basketball, which is my favorite sport, so that’s exciting. But none of them have shown any inclination to be in front of the camera.”

Julie shares her sons, John, Gus and Oliver, with ex-husband Scott Phillips. Her twins, John and Gus are 14, and her eldest, Oliver, is 16 years old. Aside from having their own interests, the Hysteria! actress revealed one major bombshell — her kids haven’t watched most of her movies and shows!

“They don’t watch Modern Family, never watched Happy Gilmore,” Julie said, adding that they didn’t watch her recent horror-comedy, Totally Killer, but they were present for the on-set rehearsals. “They saw the fight scene rehearsals. But I was like, ‘Do you want to watch that [movie]?’”

Despite having a highly successful Primetime Emmy Award winner as their mom, Julie emphasized that her sons just view her as their mother.

“They want me to be a mom, to make sure that they get breakfast before they get out the door in the morning,” she clarified. “They don’t want to know if I date, if I work — they just, you know, being a kid is an inherently selfish time, and it’s OK. They want me to be their mom, and that means they want me to be a source of stability in their lifetime.”

While discussing her latest collaboration with Life Cereal — which set up a national hotline to provide helpful tips to parents — Julie joked that she “need[s] parenting tips” as well. However, she also delivered some advice after gaining experience as a dedicated mom.

“All of my tips are about making sure that you get everything ready the night before — the night before is your best friend,” the ER alum noted. “The morning is not your best friend. It’s the worst time to get anything done.”