Wayne Brady Reportedly Crashes Car & Gets in Physical Fight With Other Driver

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Wayne Brady, 51, was involved in both a car accident and a physical altercation on Sunday night, according to TMZ. The comedian was apparently driving down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA when another car hit him and after getting out of the car, the two drivers had an intense argument that turned into a physical fight. Law enforcement told the outlet that after the incident, Wayne called 911 and the other driver, who was a 51-year-old man, took off driving away before eventually being tracked down by Sheriff deputies and arrested for battery, DUI, and hit-and-run.

TMZ further reported that although the fire department arrived on the scene, Wayne was okay and didn’t need to be taken to a hospital. Sources close to him told the outlet that he was banged up and sore one day after the accident, and would be taking it easy for the time being.

Wayne’s accident comes a few months after he made headlines for a very different reason: coming out as pansexual. The The Let’s Make a Deal host revealed the news in an interview with PEOPLE in August. “I am pansexual,” he told the outlet, meaning that he is attracted to people regardless of sex or gender. He also joked that he looks at the label as being “bisexual — with an open mind!”

He also revealed that the first person he told was his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, who is the mother to their 20-year-old daughter, Maile. “I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” she also told PEOPLE of the proud moment. “I just said, ‘Okay,’” Maile added while also admitting to “breaking into a big, proud smile,” after hearing the news.

Wayne and his family also created a TikTok video to celebrate his coming out, which can be seen above. In the hilarious clip, he wore a red robe while lip syncing along to Celine Dion‘s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” His family also did the same and he included a touching caption to go along with the post.

“In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the Igbtq+ family,” part of the caption read. “It’s scary as hell to say out loud but here it is. The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically.”