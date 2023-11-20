On the Red Carpet at the Premiere of Pendry Newport Beach with Cymbiotika’s Durana Elmi

Image Credit: Pendry Newport Beach

Pendry Newport Beach, located in Fashion Island, opened its doors with a star-studded fall in Southern California opening. Attracting the luminaries of the business, hospitality, and health and beauty industries, special guests included stylist Rachel Zoe and actor and Clase Azul tequila creator Mark Wahlberg.

Entrepreneur Durana Elmi, founder and COO of San Diego-based supplement company Cymbiotika, attended the debut with her husband, Shahab, and shared that she is excited to discover Pendry as she is a big fan of its sister brand, Montage Hotels. Celebrating culture and authentic service tailored to today’s cultured world traveler, Pendry Newport Beach is the brand’s eighth property and the third opening in Southern California. It features 295 guest rooms including 114 suites overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Newport Harbor and Back Bay.

“We stay at the Montage Laguna Beach quite often. We also have stayed at the Montage Deer Valley,” Elmi says. “It is like a home away from home. Montage doesn’t fail you.”

At the event, Elmi soaked in the scene at SET Steak & Sushi from Clique Hospitality, Bar Pendry and The Elwood Club, a private members club located within its own private wing of the resort. Next-up destinations for Pendry include Pendry Natirar, Pendry Tampa, Pendry La Quinta, Pendry Barbados and Pendry Punta Mita.

Cymbiotika recently had two big moments of its own with the launch of all new home-care and kids products.

“Our customers and our community really trust us. We put a year into research and development before we launch anything. The line features all-purpose cleaning spray, hand soap, hand lotion, detergent, and an infant and children’s line,” Elmi says. “Before the year is over, we’re going to launch our pet care. When you think of health and wellness and you consider that journey, Cymbiotika will be there at the forefront as we want to provide solutions to everything in your life from personal health to home, children and pets.”

Cymbiotika has been awarded Fortune’s Great Places To Work three years in a row. The company also ranked 187th on Inc. 5000 Magazine’s 2023 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for two consecutive years in its first 2 years of eligibility. With over 150,000 subscribers and a rapidly growing team, Elmi is a people-first leader. She has been recognized as Female Executive of the Year, Globee Female Leader of the Year, Stevie’s Women in Business Award, and Dynamic Woman of San Diego. Despite her challenging upbringing as an Afghan immigrant, she stayed focused on her goals and passions. Elmi is a champion for women, and her unwavering dedication creates an environment where women thrive and lead confidently.

Article by Melinda Sheckells