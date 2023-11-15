The Masked Singer’s Cuddle Monster Revealed as Former NBA Champion: ‘It Was Worth All the Sweat’

Image Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer introduced one of the most adorable costumes to date: the Cuddle Monster! The masked celebrity was introduced during the November 15 episode of the FOX series. During Trolls Night, Cuddle Monster performed a playful rendition of “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block.

At the end of the episode, the Cuddle Monster was unmasked as former NBA player Metta World Peace. “It was fun. It was a great experience. It was actually a really cool process,” Metta, 44, revealed.

Metta was completely covered in the massive Cuddle Monster costume. “It was a challenge. It was heavy,” he admitted. “I definitely got into shape while I was practicing with it and then also performing live with it. It was heavy. It was difficult moving with it. It was almost like a workout, honestly. I remember it was difficult to kind of put it on.”

While performing in the Cuddle Monster costume, Metta totally broke a sweat. “There was just so much sweat,” he told Hollywood Life. “I wish I would have had more towels. But it was worth all the sweat.”

Metta lost the Smackdown to Anteater after their performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake. None of the celebrity panelists guessed Metta’s identity correctly. They guessed Dennis Rodman and Tristan Thompson, but not Metta!

Despite being eliminated, Metta thoroughly enjoyed his Masked Singer experience from start to finish. “I learned that I can sing better than I ever have in my life just by getting some tips. I actually enjoyed it,” he said.

The NBA champion also got the opportunity to work alongside a trainer during his time on the show. Metta revealed the trainer “gave me the confidence to actually go out on stage and have even more fun. I can’t sing, but I can probably harmonize.” The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.